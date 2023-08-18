4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Favorite Artist, Song, Or Writer?
I like Elton John. What about you?
This post may include affiliate links.
Artist-Taylor Swift
Song-New Romantics
Equal #1: would have to be...
Sylvaine and Darkher....
Both independent solo women performers, in total control of their art... Both incredible musical talents..... Both changed my life, truly. My life is richer having their music in it.....
I mostly listen to Grateful Dead concerts, 1973 - 83.
Five guys playing rhythm while Jerry Garcia jams on guitar is all i need to get through my day, with 10-20 minute songs and 3+ hour concerts.
‘Angel’ by Halle right now but my old favorite is ‘All of Me’ by John Legend, covered by PHARITA. Any BAEMON Pandas in the house??