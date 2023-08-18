I like Elton John. What about you?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Artist-Taylor Swift
Song-New Romantics

Report

1point
Pink Princess
POST

#2

Equal #1: would have to be...
Sylvaine and Darkher....
Both independent solo women performers, in total control of their art... Both incredible musical talents..... Both changed my life, truly. My life is richer having their music in it.....

Report

0points
K- THULU
POST
#3

I mostly listen to Grateful Dead concerts, 1973 - 83.

Five guys playing rhythm while Jerry Garcia jams on guitar is all i need to get through my day, with 10-20 minute songs and 3+ hour concerts.

Report

0points
Mr Old School Cool
POST
#4

‘Angel’ by Halle right now but my old favorite is ‘All of Me’ by John Legend, covered by PHARITA. Any BAEMON Pandas in the house??

Report

0points
kazeta
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish