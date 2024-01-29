2submissions
Hey Pandas, Which Legend Or Myth Do You Like The Most?
Can be from any culture.
Mahabharata because it has some good morals and an interesting story
The whole myth surrounding the founding of Karachi, Pakistan. It has a little more credibility than most myths, but it’s still funny.
So apparently, there used to live a mega crocodile that ate people where the city stands now. One man was able to slay the crocodile after it had already won against multiple of his brothers. Then the dude founded a fishing village named after his mom, Mai Kolachi, called Kolachi Jo Goth, which means the Village of Kolachi in Sindhi. Eventually, the Dutch came along to India and corrupted Kolachi into Karachee, which was then renamed Karachi when the British came along.