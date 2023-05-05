#1

I don't know how true it is, but I do believe a US government department, or at least a few people in a specific department, were in on it. I know others say they were there and it couldn't be possible. But no one was there, nor paying attention if there were set ups being done. The way the towers collapsed, both of them, really did look like a controlled implosion demolition.

I recall being told by teachers when they told the class (not like the school didn't have TVs on in the library and lunchroom showing CNN that morning) that it was thought it was too early in the morning for anyone to be at work in the towers but there were. This has stuck out in my memory ever since. I'm not sure if people were told this elsewhere, but it was told to us at my school.



Everything about it was just weird and chaotic, but somehow organized at the same time.