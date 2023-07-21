If you are heterosexual then which same sex celebrity could get you playing for the other team?

If you are homosexual, opposite sex celebrity would get jumping over to team hetero?

If you are bi then... this question does not really work for you lot, but hey ho, answer any way!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

honestly i’m bi, but the two celebs that give me the most bi panic are zendaya, and tom holland. like, how do you choose???

Report

2points
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
View more comments
#2

Hi yes, I’m straight but have two answers:

Timothée Chalamet, tho the age gap is concerning

Asher Angel, much better age gap

Report

1point
Tiramisu
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish