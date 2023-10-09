3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, When Was The Time You Felt Like You Deserved Something?
For me, it was when i tried to puch someone and i ended up tripping on myself.
when i got a lead in my school musical last year. i had been trying for years to not be cast as ensemble and i finally accomplished it.
i dont deserve everything that someone does for me. i feel like they only pitty me, so i dont deserve their attention and their love and care for me