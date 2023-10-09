What's a time you felt like you deserved something?

For me, it was when i tried to puch someone and i ended up tripping on myself.

volcanic_larva3
when i got a lead in my school musical last year. i had been trying for years to not be cast as ensemble and i finally accomplished it.

freakingbee (any pronouns)
i dont deserve everything that someone does for me. i feel like they only pitty me, so i dont deserve their attention and their love and care for me

Hop on cubash
Julie S
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chexy you do deserve love, you deserve nice things, people who care about you and you deserve to be happy. You are a lovely girl.

