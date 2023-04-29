Every character needs a theme tune. What would yours be if you had to pick? Can be anything, from orchestral to pop.

#1

Mine would have to be 'Weather with you' by Crowded House, but with the word weather replaced with my first name. I took it on as a theme song type thing when I was a teenager :)

1point
Huddo's sister
#2

If we're talking about songs that I feel represent my life, I'd have to go with Little Miss Perfect, it's not my favorite but I FELT that when I heard it. However, if we're talking songs that would make for a good edit of me (like those ones of characters) I'd have to go with Pretty Little Pyscho, just because the beat is really peppy and it's a good pep-up song.

1point
Bisexual Axolotls
#3

The Jellyfish Song by Caroline Konstnar

0points
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
