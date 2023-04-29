3submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Theme Song?
Every character needs a theme tune. What would yours be if you had to pick? Can be anything, from orchestral to pop.
Mine would have to be 'Weather with you' by Crowded House, but with the word weather replaced with my first name. I took it on as a theme song type thing when I was a teenager :)
If we're talking about songs that I feel represent my life, I'd have to go with Little Miss Perfect, it's not my favorite but I FELT that when I heard it. However, if we're talking songs that would make for a good edit of me (like those ones of characters) I'd have to go with Pretty Little Pyscho, just because the beat is really peppy and it's a good pep-up song.
The Jellyfish Song by Caroline Konstnar