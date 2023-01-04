#1

Probably that I have curly hair. I've only seen a few other (white) boys with actually curly hair, not just wavy. It's difficult to deal with and get to look nice but when i can actually get it it looks great. I'd say it's one of the perks of being trans- it looked s****y when my hair was long cause I didn't have the energy to deal with a foot of hair that I hated anyways. Now its very nice imo. It suits my personality.