9 months ago I had my miracle baby via scheduled c- section. The plan being to have baby and tie my tubes in one shot. My older daughter had been born via emergency c - section 17 years before. What no one realized was that my first c - section had heeled badly and my abdomen was a giant mass of scar tissue. They couldn't get the baby out. It ended up taking 3 people to get her out. I was being jerked around like a tag doll there was an audible pop when they got her free it was an absolutely insane experience. My tubes couldn't be tied as they couldn't get to them. The scar is huge and the recovery was a nightmare.