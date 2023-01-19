Something that took a few seconds or a few hours, and anything in between. Preferably a sketch that you made when you were probably supposed to be doing school things.

#1

Drew Some Traditional Kazakhstan Clothes That I Found On Pinterest

sara_cervicato Report

#2

I Got A Yellow Pen And As You Can See Was Very Excited About It, So I Drew The Prettiest Thing I Could Think Of (Me)

crowspectre 2.0 (he/they)
