Have you ever just been minding your own business, then found yourself dragged into someone else's drama, argument, or situation?

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Years ago, I lived in an apartment building and a friend of mine had the next apartment over. He had a very volatile relationship with his girlfriend. They would argue all the time. They would throw things and smash each other's stuff. His car and my car were similar in shape and color and our parking spaces were right next to each other. One morning I came out to go to class and found that one of the windows of my car had been smashed. I checked and found that nothing had been stolen, just the smashed window. Then I looked over and saw that the same window on his car was also smashed. No other car in the lot had been touched. Apparently, after one of their legendary fights, the girlfriend came by late at night to smash his car window. She mistook my car for his and smashed mine; then, realizing her mistake, went ahead and carried out her original mission on his car. I never saw her around his place again, nor anywhere on campus.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Crescent 3
Add photo comments
POST
BoredPanda
Bored Panda Recommends
We’ve got a feeling you’ll like these pieces, too:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish