#1

Years ago, I lived in an apartment building and a friend of mine had the next apartment over. He had a very volatile relationship with his girlfriend. They would argue all the time. They would throw things and smash each other's stuff. His car and my car were similar in shape and color and our parking spaces were right next to each other. One morning I came out to go to class and found that one of the windows of my car had been smashed. I checked and found that nothing had been stolen, just the smashed window. Then I looked over and saw that the same window on his car was also smashed. No other car in the lot had been touched. Apparently, after one of their legendary fights, the girlfriend came by late at night to smash his car window. She mistook my car for his and smashed mine; then, realizing her mistake, went ahead and carried out her original mission on his car. I never saw her around his place again, nor anywhere on campus.