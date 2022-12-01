#1

Find one or two people you completely trust and confide in them. They don't have to be close family (I don't talk to my parents about this), but someone who you can tell everything to.

I confide in my grandma almost everytime I panic. A few weeks ago, one of my dogs suddenly got aggressive towards my elderly dogs and I was stressed because I was home alone that afternoon and panicked because I couldn't take my eyes off of the dog for one minute. Grandma invited me over to her house and told me to bring the dog so I can let the old ones sleep in peace. (Side note: aggressive dog got rehomed where she can be a princess and not a danger to other dogs.)

I was still upset and worried, and frankly not okay, but she helped me get through the afternoon until the rest of my family got home and could help me take care of the dogs.

TL;DR- Find someone to talk to. It won't get rid of it, but it can help you get through it.