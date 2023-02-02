#1

Gas prices. TOO DAMN HIGH despite them getting lowered.



I recently filled up my 05 Ford with a 19.5 gallon tank with regular at $3.42 a gallon where I live. Now keep in mind that I'm filling up my car with a half tank to cut costs but I still end up paying exactly $33.00 USD for a half tank of gas. Also the car gets 19 city/20 overall/24 highway in fuel economy but right now getting somewhere from 13.5-18.8 mpg rn cuz it’s cold where I live and engine is running for longer.