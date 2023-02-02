You’ve probably heard about the word that we all hate called inflation. Hell, there are probably about a billion posts on Bored Panda about it. This is another one of them but it does encourage the expression of the worst thing to come out of inflation and how it’s affecting you or anyone in general.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Gas prices. TOO DAMN HIGH despite them getting lowered.

I recently filled up my 05 Ford with a 19.5 gallon tank with regular at $3.42 a gallon where I live. Now keep in mind that I'm filling up my car with a half tank to cut costs but I still end up paying exactly $33.00 USD for a half tank of gas. Also the car gets 19 city/20 overall/24 highway in fuel economy but right now getting somewhere from 13.5-18.8 mpg rn cuz it’s cold where I live and engine is running for longer.

Report

1point
Average Chicago Sports fan
POST
#2

Girl Scout cookies went up in price. :(

Report

1point
Cypress
POST
#3

Without wishing to render this question null and void, the biggest problem I've had with inflation is the lack of money to buy things. Shocking I know.

Report

1point
VonBlade
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#4

I have no idea. I’ll say eggs. Eggs r super frickin expensive now.

Report

1point
DP 2(DP,The Magical Unicorn)
POST
Abnus
Abnus
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is something like a chicken influenza just for birds, killing lots of chickens. Supply is going down while demand is going up.

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish