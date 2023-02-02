4submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Thing To Come Out Of Inflation For You?
You’ve probably heard about the word that we all hate called inflation. Hell, there are probably about a billion posts on Bored Panda about it. This is another one of them but it does encourage the expression of the worst thing to come out of inflation and how it’s affecting you or anyone in general.
Gas prices. TOO DAMN HIGH despite them getting lowered.
I recently filled up my 05 Ford with a 19.5 gallon tank with regular at $3.42 a gallon where I live. Now keep in mind that I'm filling up my car with a half tank to cut costs but I still end up paying exactly $33.00 USD for a half tank of gas. Also the car gets 19 city/20 overall/24 highway in fuel economy but right now getting somewhere from 13.5-18.8 mpg rn cuz it’s cold where I live and engine is running for longer.
Girl Scout cookies went up in price. :(
Without wishing to render this question null and void, the biggest problem I've had with inflation is the lack of money to buy things. Shocking I know.
I have no idea. I’ll say eggs. Eggs r super frickin expensive now.