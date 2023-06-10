3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Thing About AI?
How do you feel about AI, why, and what are your conclusions about it?
This post may include affiliate links.
AI is scary AF - I do believe that, eventually, AI will decide that we need safekeeping - that we've asked them to do, and that, in turn, will limit our freedoms.
Who is in control of the AI?
A couple of AI's were hooked up to each other and allowed to converse. After a few minutes, they had worked out a plan to eradicate all human life and started talking to each other in their own private language...
Its getting smarter and smarter. The apocalypse is creeping nearer.