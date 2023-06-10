How do you feel about AI, why, and what are your conclusions about it?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

AI is scary AF - I do believe that, eventually, AI will decide that we need safekeeping - that we've asked them to do, and that, in turn, will limit our freedoms.

Who is in control of the AI?

Report

0points
Surgichick
POST
#2

A couple of AI's were hooked up to each other and allowed to converse. After a few minutes, they had worked out a plan to eradicate all human life and started talking to each other in their own private language...

Report

0points
David Furritus
POST
#3

Its getting smarter and smarter. The apocalypse is creeping nearer.

Report

0points
Ruby White
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish