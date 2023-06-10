How do you feel about AI, why, and what are your conclusions about it?

#1 AI is scary AF - I do believe that, eventually, AI will decide that we need safekeeping - that we've asked them to do, and that, in turn, will limit our freedoms.



Who is in control of the AI?

#2 A couple of AI's were hooked up to each other and allowed to converse. After a few minutes, they had worked out a plan to eradicate all human life and started talking to each other in their own private language...