Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Mistake History Has Made?
Crawling into land seems to have been a bad idea.
I don't know if this exactly counts but basically during WW1 a British soldier spared a German soldier. That German soldier was Hitler. It sometimes makes me wonder how different the world would be if 1 solider had moved a finger an inch: No WWII, No holocaust, plus whatever advancements the descendants of the 50+ million people who died in those could have created.