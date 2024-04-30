Description

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Crawling into land seems to have been a bad idea.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Add photo comments
POST

#2

I don't know if this exactly counts but basically during WW1 a British soldier spared a German soldier. That German soldier was Hitler. It sometimes makes me wonder how different the world would be if 1 solider had moved a finger an inch: No WWII, No holocaust, plus whatever advancements the descendants of the 50+ million people who died in those could have created.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
SEAGULL
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish