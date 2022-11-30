In the 1980s and 90s I was an x-ray supervisor at Portsmouth Naval Hospital. One of our radiologist decided to do a study on Defocography. That is the study of how people defecate. There was a special paste that you were essentially inserted into the persons r****m through a tube. And then as the person expelled the waist you would take fluoroscopic imaging of it. It was the highlight of my life to a Navy Seal that I had to stick this up his biut and fill his colon so I could videotape it.

Today we had an assignment about family pedigrees. Allow me to copy/paste some especially delightful quotes:



“Directions:



Imagine you are a life-coach in the early 1920s. A woman named Deborah comes to vour office and is planning on having children. Use the pedigree chart and the following information to help you answer the questions below and determine whether Deborah should have children.



Helpful Information:



• Everyone on the side of Martin Kallikak Sr. and his actual wife have successful jobs and marriages. They are strong members of their community and help keep society working well.



• The descendants of Martin Kallikak Sr. and the nameless roman with whom he had an affair are largely alcoholics, criminals, and not positive members of society. They have not worked to help people like the descendants of Kallikak and his wife.



• Feeblemindedness was a term used in the early 1900s that described people who weren't productive, smart, or who lacked good morals, which led people into crime or other issues like gambling and alcoholism.”



In a word: Eugenics. I’m… not thrilled.