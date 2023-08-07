I bet most of us think kids are so cute and innocent but what about when they aren't? These are some of the weirdest things a kid has said!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

This kid randomly came up to me at the park one time and handed me a dandelion and said in these exact words: "I got one for you because you looked like you were lonely and I didn't want the shadow people to eat you!" WHAT

Report

1point
Ari Maranichi
POST

#2

This guy in my class one week ago suddenly whispered in my ear “hey gorgeous” and then he said “Don’t go to Agra or else instead of looking at the Taj Mahal, people will look at you”.

The same kid today said “Are you the bottom of my laptop because you’re hot”


F*****g creep

Report

0points
Stardust she/her
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish