Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing A Kid Has Ever Said To You?
I bet most of us think kids are so cute and innocent but what about when they aren't? These are some of the weirdest things a kid has said!
This kid randomly came up to me at the park one time and handed me a dandelion and said in these exact words: "I got one for you because you looked like you were lonely and I didn't want the shadow people to eat you!" WHAT
This guy in my class one week ago suddenly whispered in my ear “hey gorgeous” and then he said “Don’t go to Agra or else instead of looking at the Taj Mahal, people will look at you”.
The same kid today said “Are you the bottom of my laptop because you’re hot”
F*****g creep