One time when I was in 7th grade there was a kid I was friends with and he was kinda nonchalant most of the time, but he was acting strange one day, like not doing his work, and not eating lunch, he usually ate the school pizza, but he was in the nurses office during lunch and I went to look for him at the office, (They wouldn’t let me see him in the nurses office) he came out with a big scar on his arm he had been covering up with his long sleeves, he had bandages on it, I asked him how he got it and he said “ It happened before school started, I cut it during breakfast while cutting bread for toast” I obviously knew that was a lie because bread is already cut when made in loafs, so I backed off and went on with my day, the next school day he had gotten another one, and so I asked him again and he said he had been getting abused by his stepdad a lot and didn’t want people to know about it, he got separated from his stepdad and is now living with his mom, but we’re still friends and go to the same school as freshman, he’s different now that he doesn’t live with his stepdad.