Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest School Experience You’ve Had?
Everybody’s had the one school day and it just felt off because of the way the other students were acting, or how the teachers were acting, but what happens when one day at school everything feels off, as it feels like you're at a whole different school, well list what your weirdest experience is at school below.
One time when I was in 7th grade there was a kid I was friends with and he was kinda nonchalant most of the time, but he was acting strange one day, like not doing his work, and not eating lunch, he usually ate the school pizza, but he was in the nurses office during lunch and I went to look for him at the office, (They wouldn’t let me see him in the nurses office) he came out with a big scar on his arm he had been covering up with his long sleeves, he had bandages on it, I asked him how he got it and he said “ It happened before school started, I cut it during breakfast while cutting bread for toast” I obviously knew that was a lie because bread is already cut when made in loafs, so I backed off and went on with my day, the next school day he had gotten another one, and so I asked him again and he said he had been getting abused by his stepdad a lot and didn’t want people to know about it, he got separated from his stepdad and is now living with his mom, but we’re still friends and go to the same school as freshman, he’s different now that he doesn’t live with his stepdad.
In third grade I had to go to the bathroom (not an emergency) and the teacher said that I can go after he gives everyone instructions. so I went back to my seat and sat down then I let rip the loudest fart that lasted at least 5 seconds and everyone started laughing. I am very proud of that fart.
Before this certain day, I had a dream that I got a C for English and spent the time until the marks were released in full-on panic mode. When we got our marks back for English, I very luckily got a B (apparently not a lot of people did well on this). Since our exam was based on Romeo and Juliet, the teachers decided to screen Gnomeo and Juliet. My friend turns to me and says "This is the first movie I remember watching. It has made me the way I am today." Nothing too weird, just funny.