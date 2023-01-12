0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Dream You Have Ever Seen And What Did You Think Of It Afterward?
Tell about your weirdest dreams and please follow the community guidelines while answering.
This post may include affiliate links.
I always dreamt I was being chased by a witch, all in black, on a broomstick. It was terrifying. The happened 100's of times and each time it was identical.
I showed up to work one morning at the restaurant and started to set up the kitchen for lunchtime, going through the whole routine and what not. I knew my boss was around, but not in the store at the moment. I casually open the door to the pizza oven out of routine and see three small dogs, each cooking in a metal tray. I shake my head like, wtf? What the hell is Rob doing now to save money, cooking dogs?
I always dreamt I was being chased by a witch, all in black, on a broomstick. It was terrifying. The happened 100's of times and each time it was identical.
I showed up to work one morning at the restaurant and started to set up the kitchen for lunchtime, going through the whole routine and what not. I knew my boss was around, but not in the store at the moment. I casually open the door to the pizza oven out of routine and see three small dogs, each cooking in a metal tray. I shake my head like, wtf? What the hell is Rob doing now to save money, cooking dogs?