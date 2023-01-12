Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Dream You Have Ever Seen And What Did You Think Of It Afterward?
11points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas10 hours ago

Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Dream You Have Ever Seen And What Did You Think Of It Afterward?

Dr.CaffeineDr.Caffeine
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

Tell about your weirdest dreams and please follow the community guidelines while answering.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
Dr.Caffeine
Dr.Caffeine
Author, Community member

A medical student. Trying to be better each moment.
Say hi to your pets from me.

Read more »
Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Claire the Devils Advocate
Claire the Devils Advocate
Community Member
5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always dreamt I was being chased by a witch, all in black, on a broomstick. It was terrifying. The happened 100's of times and each time it was identical.

0
0points
reply
SeaLouse
SeaLouse
Community Member
6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I showed up to work one morning at the restaurant and started to set up the kitchen for lunchtime, going through the whole routine and what not. I knew my boss was around, but not in the store at the moment. I casually open the door to the pizza oven out of routine and see three small dogs, each cooking in a metal tray. I shake my head like, wtf? What the hell is Rob doing now to save money, cooking dogs?

0
0points
reply
POST
Claire the Devils Advocate
Claire the Devils Advocate
Community Member
5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always dreamt I was being chased by a witch, all in black, on a broomstick. It was terrifying. The happened 100's of times and each time it was identical.

0
0points
reply
SeaLouse
SeaLouse
Community Member
6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I showed up to work one morning at the restaurant and started to set up the kitchen for lunchtime, going through the whole routine and what not. I knew my boss was around, but not in the store at the moment. I casually open the door to the pizza oven out of routine and see three small dogs, each cooking in a metal tray. I shake my head like, wtf? What the hell is Rob doing now to save money, cooking dogs?

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda