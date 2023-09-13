What is the weather like where you are right now?

#1

20°C during the day, 15°C at night, mostly sunny except for the foggy areas. Fairly typical summer weather for San Francisco, though towards the end of September it usually warms up a bit.

Peter H
#2

There was a late summer heat wave (30°C) in my region in Germany, which ended yesterday with a heavy thunderstorm. Now we have 18°C and the sky is cloudy, but the weather forecast predicts 24°C with a lot of sunshine for the weekend.

Birgit M
#3

It's 15c and sunny in regional Victoria today. I am so loving getting a bit more warmth and sunshine! Pity the rain is back on Friday.

Huddo's sister
#4

26°C here in Adelaide, South Australia...... Finally spring is here, bloody beautiful!!
Not looking forward to summer, though........ We're gonna burn!!

K- THULU
#5

74F , mostly cloudy. Rain coming, lots of humidity

Ralsei Da GoatBirb
