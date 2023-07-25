When I was 15 I started growing hair on my face (puberty and all that) so I decided to act like I knew what I was doing and shave it off, welp I did not, the razor slipped out of my hand and slashed my cheek, I rememeber freaking out as blood poured out of my face and the razor still on the floor, thankfully I was able to clear everything away but I still have a scar across my cheek from that incident which has caused a lot of people having trust issues with me since they think I've been in knife crimes, like please I scream like a baby when I see a spider 😐

#3

Maybe a few years ago when my cousin’s dog (big chocolate lab over 50 pounds heavier than me) decided to bark and lunge at me, which resulted in me basically running up a tree. For twenty minutes because nobody would do anything. The next time I saw the dog (2023), again, nobody would do anything until I started crying and begging them to take her away. I had a panic attack in the bathroom, and then my aunt and grandma said that she’s all bark and no bite (aunt) and why couldn’t I just get over it? (Gram) Reason #2 of having family issues.

The other scary event happened in kindergarten. I cut my wrist open with a tape dispenser by accident and literally… watched my veins. I got taken to the hospital and now I just have a scar. However, it’s in such a place that people ask me if I tried to commit suicide. (The next person who asks if I attempted to kill myself will be met with “Yeah, after I saw your face” or something. Like, how is that effing appropriate to ask??)