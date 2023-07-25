What's the freakiest situation you have ever been in? Describe it!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

When I was 15 I started growing hair on my face (puberty and all that) so I decided to act like I knew what I was doing and shave it off, welp I did not, the razor slipped out of my hand and slashed my cheek, I rememeber freaking out as blood poured out of my face and the razor still on the floor, thankfully I was able to clear everything away but I still have a scar across my cheek from that incident which has caused a lot of people having trust issues with me since they think I've been in knife crimes, like please I scream like a baby when I see a spider 😐

Report

0points
Ditto
POST

#2

how easily everyone will just start ignoring you.

Report

0points
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah it sucks worse when its those you cared about and are closest to you, humans can be the bigggest traitors yet the most loyal people.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Maybe a few years ago when my cousin’s dog (big chocolate lab over 50 pounds heavier than me) decided to bark and lunge at me, which resulted in me basically running up a tree. For twenty minutes because nobody would do anything. The next time I saw the dog (2023), again, nobody would do anything until I started crying and begging them to take her away. I had a panic attack in the bathroom, and then my aunt and grandma said that she’s all bark and no bite (aunt) and why couldn’t I just get over it? (Gram) Reason #2 of having family issues.
The other scary event happened in kindergarten. I cut my wrist open with a tape dispenser by accident and literally… watched my veins. I got taken to the hospital and now I just have a scar. However, it’s in such a place that people ask me if I tried to commit suicide. (The next person who asks if I attempted to kill myself will be met with “Yeah, after I saw your face” or something. Like, how is that effing appropriate to ask??)

Report

0points
kazeta
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Yeah, after I saw your face” lmao love that, I'm so sorry tho about the whole lab event, I love dogs but I know that they can get overly energetic sometimes and cause issues, your family should have ben understanding of that

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish