Not common in the US, but an electric water kettle. Very energy efficient, fast, and jump starts anything needing hot water. Way more handy than ever expected. Not expensive either.

#2

A non-electric can opener. My parents hated the fact that electric ones took up more space in the counter. So I only know how to use a non-electric one. It looks like tiny garden clippers with gears on one side. Also if your electric one stops working you can use the non-electric one