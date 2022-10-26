2submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The One Kitchen Gadget That You’d Recommend And Why?
To all experienced pandas, please share your discoveries in the appliance or device apartment. For cooking, what's the one thing you learned was awesome no matter how big or small?
Not common in the US, but an electric water kettle. Very energy efficient, fast, and jump starts anything needing hot water. Way more handy than ever expected. Not expensive either.
I have one in my room in case I want to have ramen noodles in the middle of the night! Or tea but it's mostly the noodles
A non-electric can opener. My parents hated the fact that electric ones took up more space in the counter. So I only know how to use a non-electric one. It looks like tiny garden clippers with gears on one side. Also if your electric one stops working you can use the non-electric one