To all experienced pandas, please share your discoveries in the appliance or device apartment. For cooking, what's the one thing you learned was awesome no matter how big or small?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Not common in the US, but an electric water kettle. Very energy efficient, fast, and jump starts anything needing hot water. Way more handy than ever expected. Not expensive either.

Report

0points
Taibhse Sealgair
POST
wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I have one in my room in case I want to have ramen noodles in the middle of the night! Or tea but it's mostly the noodles

0
0points
reply
#2

A non-electric can opener. My parents hated the fact that electric ones took up more space in the counter. So I only know how to use a non-electric one. It looks like tiny garden clippers with gears on one side. Also if your electric one stops working you can use the non-electric one

Report

0points
Chickens are fluffy
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish