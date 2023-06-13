If you’re comfortable with sharing, tell people things that you are needing to get off your chest about difficult things in your life that people may have teased you about, or you had a hard time with.

So, earlier this year, I got a new best friend and apparently developed a crush on her. I did not realize this until she told me that she had gotten a girlfriend. So now my brother is making fun of me for being gay and having a crush on my best friend. If you have any feedback, please share.

