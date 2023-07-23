Movies are just iconic in general.

#1

I made a list because I can't just pick ONE.

"Boo, you whore." -Mean Girls, 2004

"WELL F**K ME GENTLY WITH A CHAINSAW" -Heathers, 1989

"It rubs the lotion on it's skin, or else it gets the hose again" -Silence of the Lambs, 1991

"The afterlife is sooo boring. If I have to sing Kumbaya one more time..." -Heathers, 1989

"Is butter a carb?" -Mean Girls, 2004

GenericSodaPop
#2

Star Wars is full of iconic lines! I will pick but one from each movie though.

Phantom Menace: “This is getting out of hand, now there are two of them!”
Attack of the Clones: “Ani? My goodness you’ve grown!” “So have you!… More beautiful, I mean… For a Senator, I mean…”
Revenge of the Sith: “The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural.”

A New Hope: “This is our most desperate hour. Help me Obi Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.”
Empire Strikes Back: “No, I am your father.”
Return of the Jedi: “Just one, let me look on you with my own eyes.”

The Force Awakens: “If you live long enough, you see the same eyes in different people.”
The Last Jedi: “We are what they grow beyond. That is the true burden of all masters.”
The Rise of Skywalker: “Feel the Force flowing through you, Rey.” “Let it guide you…” “As it guided us.”

Tiramisu
