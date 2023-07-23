I made a list because I can't just pick ONE. "Boo, you whore." -Mean Girls, 2004 "WELL F**K ME GENTLY WITH A CHAINSAW" -Heathers, 1989 "It rubs the lotion on it's skin, or else it gets the hose again" -Silence of the Lambs, 1991 "The afterlife is sooo boring. If I have to sing Kumbaya one more time..." -Heathers, 1989 "Is butter a carb?" -Mean Girls, 2004

#2

Star Wars is full of iconic lines! I will pick but one from each movie though.



Phantom Menace: “This is getting out of hand, now there are two of them!”

Attack of the Clones: “Ani? My goodness you’ve grown!” “So have you!… More beautiful, I mean… For a Senator, I mean…”

Revenge of the Sith: “The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural.”



A New Hope: “This is our most desperate hour. Help me Obi Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.”

Empire Strikes Back: “No, I am your father.”

Return of the Jedi: “Just one, let me look on you with my own eyes.”



The Force Awakens: “If you live long enough, you see the same eyes in different people.”

The Last Jedi: “We are what they grow beyond. That is the true burden of all masters.”

The Rise of Skywalker: “Feel the Force flowing through you, Rey.” “Let it guide you…” “As it guided us.”