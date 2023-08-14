2submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The Greatest Advice You’ve Ever Received?
Please share the most valuable piece of advice that you've learned and applied throughout your lifetime.
This post may include affiliate links.
If you want something done do it yourself
Indeed, taking initiative can make the job effective. However, it can also be important to work together and asking for help can also improve results and create a sense of community.
• Others may not love you for who you are, but it's you who holds the power to genuinely embrace yourself.
• Treat others with respect if they're not being reckless and condescending.
• Keep evolving as an individual, even in the later stages of life.