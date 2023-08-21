I want to know some of the craziest facts.

#1

• In Japan, there's a museum dedicated to rocks that look like faces.- The museum is called the "Chinsekikan" or "Hall of Curious Rocks," and it is located in Chichibu, Japan.


• The shortest war in history was between Britain and Zanzibar on August 27, 1896, lasting only 38 minutes. - The British had superior forces, and with warships positioned to bombard Zanzibar's palace, the Sultan surrendered in 38 minutes to prevent further damage.

CascadedFalls
#2

I found out that a humpback whale is so big, that if you laid one out across a professional basketball court, they would cancel the game!

SeaLouse
#3

That i am the goosegod which is the ruler of all gods and the one who likes to attack innocent hoomans.

*•.¸𝕘๏๏𝘴ê𝕘๏𝔡¸.•*
#4

The calls came from inside the house!

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
#5

Ancient inhabitants of what is now Somerset, England, practiced ritualistic cannibalism.

I make no comment about today's residents of Somerset indulging in cannibalism.

https://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/the-cannibals-of-goughs-cave.html#:~:text=14%2C700%20years%20ago%2C%20in%20a,as%20part%20of%20a%20ritual.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
