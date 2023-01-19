#1

So, at the place I do taekwondo, the music is a strange mix of K-pop, workout remixes of songs, songs with dance instructions, Imagine Dragons, and electronic music. Eventually, the inevitable happened, and that one song (the one that's like watch me whip, watch me nae nae) started playing halfway through a sparring drill.



Half the teenagers started singing along and dancing, while the other half broke down laughing. The instructor was so confused, especially when the song got to the part with the less clear instructions.