I know I have plenty of stories that I want to share all the time, but never have a reason, so I’m asking you what’s yours?

 

 

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

So, at the place I do taekwondo, the music is a strange mix of K-pop, workout remixes of songs, songs with dance instructions, Imagine Dragons, and electronic music. Eventually, the inevitable happened, and that one song (the one that's like watch me whip, watch me nae nae) started playing halfway through a sparring drill.

Half the teenagers started singing along and dancing, while the other half broke down laughing. The instructor was so confused, especially when the song got to the part with the less clear instructions.

Report

1point
Bisexual Axolotls
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish