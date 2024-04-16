DISCLAMER: this is a support post/ trauma dumping area so no unsupportive comments since that can and will hurt the poster. I don't know who wants to hear this or needs to, but you matter, you are a good person, and there is always hope if you know where to find it.

#1 Beat me way too often.

#2 My parents hated my ex-husband because he had brown skin. They hated anyone I dated that wasn't white. They now have 2 mixed race grandchildren they love but I'll never forgive them for that toxic, racist mentality. My dad has since passed and my mom is still(more quietly) racist.

#3 My parents refusing to get me tested for learning disabilities and just insisting that I'm dumb and can't pay attention in school. Once I turned 18 and was out of high school I payed for the tests. Dyslexia and ADHD don't make you dumb, invisible disabilities are a real problem and the old school "sit down and shut up" technique doesn't work. Thank you ever so much for making all of my schooling so much harder than it had to be and making me feel like s**t because of something I can't control. Other than that, they're pretty good parents.

#4 My mother-in-law only truly loves her son, my brother-in-law. My sweet, generous, wonderful wife does everything in her power to please that bitter, self-loathing, over-opinionated, ungrateful woman, and gets next to nothing in return. It is extremely difficult for me to witness, as my wife is the type of person who deserves nothing but kindness and consideration. My attempts to intervene, either directly or indirectly have fallen flat (I suspect the abused/abuser relationship gets in the way), and I have resorted to flat-out ignoring my MIL as a Band-Aid. Ugh.

#5 My parents made me feel so unwanted at so many points in my life.



I am one of 5 kids. 4 as mum and dad, the 5th (and youngest) mum and step-dad. I am number 4.



Everything my siblings got I either was handed down, or "I don't need to do that as been there done that with 1,2,3. (But then mum "did" again with #5)



My 3 elder had a "different" mum to me. She wasn't as religious as when I was going through my teens. She shamed every bit of independence I tried to get for myself. Called me a prostitute at one point, and beat me up. Packed my bags that same day.



My dad. Got the snip while mum was pregnant with me. Which speaks volumes to me that I wasn't wanted.



When he and mum split, he gave favouritism to #3. 1,2 had already left home. 3 and I were sharing a room, til she took it over, kicked me out and told me to sleep on the couch when I visited every weekend. Dad let it happen.



Key point, I work in medical field and mum got diagnosed with incurable cancer. The only person she wanted in her last year of life was me. For what she could gain from my knowledge and experience (I worked where she was treated).



I felt unwanted or convenient, never ever did I feel loved. Not as bad as some stories here but it will be with me forever and partly made my decision to not have kids very easy.

#6 saying " BuT (instert random person i have never met in my whole life 'kids cousins whatever) did one impressive thing

#7 My father being too much of a coward to end things until his mother died. After insisting she be a STAHM and housewife, waiting until she was 60 and had virtually no hope of rejoining the workforce.

#8 My mom shamed me/not believe that I was genderfluid. I was told I didn't know what it meant even though I had to tell her what it was.

#9 The sad answer is that there are too many choices for this question,but to pick 1, never feeling safe. I'm in my 50s now, was diagnosed with PTSD 20 yrs ago and have been NC, 10 yrs.

#10 I refused to wear underwear when i was younger and when they found it out the only way they would touch my butt or pull out my pants to see my underwear

#12 Moved our family from a city in North Carolina to a tiny Texas town my junior year of high school.

#13 I won't say I'll never forgive her, but the closest thing for me is all the hurt my mother's selfish actions caused to my father and sister.

#15 Mother-specific: Adopted me just to be a sibling to her bio daughter (she didn't want her daughter to be an "only child"), adopted *me* in specificity because I was going to be pale/blonde/blue-eyed and she wanted a "white" child (she is Hispanic), forced me to be a child actor (unsuccessfully, though I've had enough parts to have an IMDb entry, lol) in order to make her rich, holding a gun to my throat when I was 6, telling me I was going to become a junkie and an alcoholic just like my bio mother... oh, and the continuous to-this-day physical, mental, emotional, and verbal abuse.





My adoptive dad was a saint and a great dad. He never treated me differently than he treated his bio daughter. My mom was physically, emotionally, mentally, and verbally abusive towards him too.

