Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Wished You Realized Sooner?
The title is pretty self-explanatory I think. Share your experiences.
I’ll go first. I wish I realized that sometimes, people ask what’s wrong, or say they’ll be there for you just to make them feel better about themselves. They don’t really care, they just say they do. And just cause they say they’re your friend, does mean they’ll act like it.
That things would get better. Would have helped me get past my last fibromyalgia flare up sooner knowing I wasn't just destined for unemployment/disability payments for the rest of my life.