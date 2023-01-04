#4

I don't think the people in the system are ebad, I think the system is bad.

Example; I don't think cops are bad. A lot of cops are wonderful people, actually, and I respect most of them a ton. But the system is totally f****d because it allows for cops to be horrible people and get away with it. Most cops are fine, the police system is broken and must be fixed. You can't just give anyone a gun and let them shoot innocent people of color with at most third degree murder charged when it's pretty clearly first or second. It's getting out of hand and we need to fix the system. I'm sick of the argument 'not all cops are bad! We shouldn't change anything cause only a few are racist murderers!' If you have a police system that allows for any racist murderers at all, its deeply flawed and must be fixed. This isn't the only example (some churches/cults, gun laws and gun users, etc) but it's the only one that I can 1) form a coherent argument about and 2) tall about without getting anxiety cause I'm in school wnd thinking about gun laws scares me to death.

Anyways thanks for coming to my Ted talk cya next time I need to rant about something!