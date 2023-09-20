6submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Want To Brag About?
Feel free to brag without feeling guilty! Plenty of people want to share stuff, but they feel like they shouldn’t brag, so here’s your chance! Don’t spare the details!
I won an inter-school debate and got first place. I also painted a bookmark for the dwarf planet Pluto
I got a first trumpet part in band the other day!
Hmmmm....not much recently I guess, but I can do wheelies with no hands on a bike :D
*cracks knuckles* I’m winning this. My mental health. I have crippling depression, ADHD, PTSD, and anxiety. 👍
i got the best guy in the wooorld
I'm going to New York, Mexico and maybe, though it's not confirmed yet, to Morroco, all in one year! In the next years we might travel less though.. and Mexico is a school trip.