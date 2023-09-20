Feel free to brag without feeling guilty! Plenty of people want to share stuff, but they feel like they shouldn’t brag, so here’s your chance! Don’t spare the details!

#1

I won an inter-school debate and got first place. I also painted a bookmark for the dwarf planet Pluto

Stardust she/her
Yay! Congratulations :)

#2

I got a first trumpet part in band the other day!

Bisexual Axolotls
Woooo! Congrats buddy that sounds awesome!

#3

Hmmmm....not much recently I guess, but I can do wheelies with no hands on a bike :D

Ditto
#4

*cracks knuckles* I’m winning this. My mental health. I have crippling depression, ADHD, PTSD, and anxiety. 👍

Grizzly milk
#5

i got the best guy in the wooorld

Madally
#6

I'm going to New York, Mexico and maybe, though it's not confirmed yet, to Morroco, all in one year! In the next years we might travel less though.. and Mexico is a school trip.

Shadow
