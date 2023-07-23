Share with us!

i was going for a walk (by myself) today, and some rando on a bike came up to me and said that maybe i went to his old school, i said that i didnt think that i did, cuz he looked like 5 or so years older than me, he asked my age and i didnt tell him, then he asked if i was okay, he must of realised that i was getting kinda nervous, and he reassured me that he wasnt gonna hurt me (which i already knew he wouldnt) and so i was like yea im ok, and then he rode off, but while he rode off, he yelled back at me and asked me if i had something wrong and gestured to his head (so he basically asked if i have any type of mental illness, which i dont think i do) i said no, but he kept on asking. eventually, he left, but i noticed that he was speaking to himself as he did so. it was such a weird conversation.



anyways, im that weird that a random stranger thought i had a mental illness after speaking to me for like 30 seconds. yay.

