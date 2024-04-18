3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something That You Wish Existed?
Do you want to teleport but a teleportation device hasn't been invented? Yet. What things do you wish existed?
Copying notes is a pain. What if there was a revolutionary machine that could copy and paste text like a pro, from computer to paper, paper to paper, or even paper to computer? This would be a life changer. especially for students :)
universally easy to remove tags/stickers that actually removed in one piece
An infinite probability drive.
A duplication machine.
A single unified planet under 1 nation mutually.
World peace.
True freedom of guidance and expression.
Easy access to medical advice regardless of location.
The normalisation of assisted human euthanasia.
The meaning of life.
A united purpose.
An infinite resource developer.
And a reason for me to live. (lol)