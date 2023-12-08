1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Seems Overrated?
With the random TikTok trends going on, there seems to be a lot of hype about stupid things. Whether it comes to trends or other things, I bet we can all agree at least one thing is overrated.
This post may include affiliate links.
I'm not sure why, but I feel like the color orange is overrated. I'm an artist and everything so I'm supposed to like all colors right? I just hate the color orange for no specific reason I guess.