Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Has Evolved Too Quickly?
We love when things are updated and our lives are made easier with those updates. Right? What happened to all the things that made our lives harder as they evolved?
AI
I totally agree! I am a digital artist and book writer ( I am currently working on Cat Chronicles book 1 ) and I recently used AI just for fun to see what it could make but I did not use it for my book. It made me Yamataku, a character from my book, because I told it to, but I did not expect it to look better than any of my art (though I do usually do abstract art) I felt like a bad artist when I saw it and I think we should stop AI from evolving for a while.
Pokemon evolved WAY too much. What happened to the cards where they were simple but good? Now we got EX, GX, V, V star, V max. I even saw one recently that was called a V star union, which was 4 cards that combined into one card each with a different move on the cards. Why Pokemon, Why? Some of us just want to play a small, simple game of Pokemon.