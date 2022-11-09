#1

This is my first post and I’ll be shocked if anyone else even sees this, but I’ll go first with two of my favorites:



1. Our dog, when he was a puppy, knew how to open his food bin. We had no idea how he was getting so chubby until I caught him face first in a bin of kibble



2. You’re allowed to switch therapists if you don’t want to keep working with your current one. It took we eight years, no shared treatment plan, and an insistence that I couldn’t be autistic because I wanted friends to realize this. And we switched not because of that, but because he stopped taking our insurance. 😑