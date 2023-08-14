What's holding you back from pursuing your dream job?

My parent’s wishes. I dream of becoming an airline pilot, but since both of my parents are doctors, they have the same wish for me. At first I was really frustrated, but after volunteering at a charity hospital in Pakistan, seeing how those without much spend what little they have just to come to that hospital in hopes of seeking treatment without worrying about the cost, and still being happy even after all that struggle, my heart feels content even though I’m essentially being forced into medicine.

