Sky's the limit, just plz be appropriate!

caffiene makes me sleepy instead of more active

when i'm upset i start to feel cold, like the temperature drops. i don't rlly like cold temperature

shanila.pheonix_
When I turn my neck a certain way, I get a sharp pain behind my left shoulder blade which feels like someone is grabbing my shoulder and trying to crush it. I think it’s one of my nerves that’s been slightly damaged which is acting out. It’s been like that for almost a year now

Stardust she/her
shanila.pheonix_
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that has happened to me too, except it went away for me. i hope it goes away for you!

