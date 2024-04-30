2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s A Weird Thing That Happens To You Sometimes?
Sky's the limit, just plz be appropriate!
caffiene makes me sleepy instead of more active
when i'm upset i start to feel cold, like the temperature drops. i don't rlly like cold temperature
When I turn my neck a certain way, I get a sharp pain behind my left shoulder blade which feels like someone is grabbing my shoulder and trying to crush it. I think it’s one of my nerves that’s been slightly damaged which is acting out. It’s been like that for almost a year now
that has happened to me too, except it went away for me. i hope it goes away for you!