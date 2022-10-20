3submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s A Song You Like That No One Else Does?
If anyone's looking for some songs that they haven't heard, they've come to the right place!
Anything by Melanie Martinez. I tried showing one of her songs (Mrs. Potato Head) to one of my friends, and they just . . . looked at me like I was insane. I really do like her songs, though!
Come on, Eileen by Dexy's Midnight Runners
MmmmBop by Hanson......although, my cousins also like this song and we recently spent 4 weeks torturing my mother with it, which was fun.
Lovin you, baby. By Charles Bradley.