If anyone's looking for some songs that they haven't heard, they've come to the right place!

#1

Anything by Melanie Martinez. I tried showing one of her songs (Mrs. Potato Head) to one of my friends, and they just . . . looked at me like I was insane. I really do like her songs, though!

PANic(She/Her)
#2

Come on, Eileen by Dexy's Midnight Runners
MmmmBop by Hanson......although, my cousins also like this song and we recently spent 4 weeks torturing my mother with it, which was fun.

Jynxiecat
#3

Lovin you, baby. By Charles Bradley.

Joshua Moon
