#1

I've got a couple but this one is good. This actually happened: so 1 year ago, my friends and I were shopping but it was midwinter so it was dark at around 5pm. It had snowed the previous week but most of it had melted so the ground was kind of slippery. We were just having a nice time, chatting, comparing scarves and drinking hot chocolate. One of my friends suddenly slipped and bashed a head in the concrete ground. She was knocked unconscious and there was a lot of blood seeping out from underneath her head. I knew we had to stop the blood coming from the large wound ( I had an iron fall on my head when I was 13 and you could see my skull). One of my other friends called the ambulance and it took about 45 mins be ause they were very busy. But while we were waiting, a strange man came up to us, he looked like he was homeless and a bit crazy. He unexpectedly grabbed my hand and placed it on the blood on the ground, and then put my bloody fingerprints all round the floor and on my unconscious friends face! I was very creeped out and scared but I wiped my hands on my jeans. This dude laughed maniacally and shouted that I have the DNA all over my hands and that "they will know I killed her" he then ran off still laughing. Remember this was quite dark so not many people were around. I was mortified, but when the ambulance arrived, I told them what happened and they could see I was fretting about it so they asked one of the shopkeepers around to review their CCTV footage. And I was in the clear. The end sounds very rushed, but I all truth, it was! Not really a horror story but still scary!



There was also this time when I was 8 when I tripped down the stairs and bit half my tongue off. It was literally hanging. They sewed it back together but that was a little scary.