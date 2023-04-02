1submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s A Recent Accomplishment That You’ve Made?
Whether it is big or small, it's worth celebrating. So share it with your fellow Pandas.
i'm proud of myself because i ate something and instead of doing something bad, i got up and brushed my teeth and washed my face and did my physical therapy exercises before going to bed. i always know it's worth it to do but it's just so hard sometimes to work up any motivation to do it so i'm proud.