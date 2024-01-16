#1

Ok, I'll start. So to start with some context: This happened when I was in Year 10. I have strict-ish parents so I know the sound of their door opening and closing etc. I also tend to look into their room as I walk past, to check what they're doing. At that time I was wearing my headphones, with only one ear covered so that I could hear their movement or whatever. So I was doing something in my bathroom, and I went back and forth a few times from my bathroom into my bedroom. To do this I have to pass my parents' bedroom. I saw my mom lying down on their bed, using her phone. I passed her two or three times. I did have music on my headphones, but I had the volume on minimum, to hear movement. Anyways, all of a sudden my mom OPENS THE DOOR of her bedroom (which was opposite mine) and walks out. I'm visibly confused, because I never heard her closing the door. She always closes the door before she lies down. So I got up and asked her when she closed the door. And she tells me she closed it as soon as she went into the room. So that door has been closed for about 20 minutes. Which is wrong, because I just saw her. I just shrugged it off as I was tired, but what do you think?