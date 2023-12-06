2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s A Random Shower Thought That You Want To Share?
I bet we've all been home after a long day, spaced out, when suddenly, our entire life seems like a lie. If you've been feeling sad, or you simply want to enjoy some of your fellow pandas' weird or random thoughts, then you've come to the right place!
This post may include affiliate links.
If we don't feel air around us, then do fish think they are floating if they can't feel water?
When did people start mistakingly believing that men could have babies?
Or that women have dícks?