Hey Pandas, What’s A Protest You Don’t Agree With?
There are lots of protests happening these days, both big and small. What’s one you don’t completely agree with?
There was recently an anti trans rights protest in Australia, so I'm against that
Free healthcare: while it’s a good idea, a lot of things aren’t taken into consideration when people want it.
1. Hospitals are required to help you, no matter what. Hospitals have a budget and a certain amount of time which they use for patients who can’t pay the bills
2. There have been a few places who have free healthcare, but it doesn’t work out too well.Doctors/nurses get paid less, meaning less people pay for college to become one. People also take advantage of it and come in for something small and minor, meaning that the waiting time is really long. For example, my grandpa went to a hospital in New England and he had to wait for 6 weeks before he was able to get treated.
Pls don’t get mad, I get that lots of people want it. I would like to hear y’all’s opinions on this though
In Australia we have free/subsidised healthcare and it works much better than the alternative in my opinion. There are pros and cons though. Pros: everyone has the opportunity to be treated, prescriptions are subsidized, there is a threshold (so people on a low income, disability or pension card get free gp visits) Cons: there can be long waiting lists, currently there is a divide between what is subsidized and what isn't (so GPs aren't getting as much covered so not earning enough), dental is not included, there is currently a lot of doctors leaving the profession and not as man joining. If the cons were fixed up (which the government is looking into at the moment) then it would work a lot better.