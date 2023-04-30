#2

Free healthcare: while it’s a good idea, a lot of things aren’t taken into consideration when people want it.

1. Hospitals are required to help you, no matter what. Hospitals have a budget and a certain amount of time which they use for patients who can’t pay the bills

2. There have been a few places who have free healthcare, but it doesn’t work out too well.Doctors/nurses get paid less, meaning less people pay for college to become one. People also take advantage of it and come in for something small and minor, meaning that the waiting time is really long. For example, my grandpa went to a hospital in New England and he had to wait for 6 weeks before he was able to get treated.



Pls don’t get mad, I get that lots of people want it. I would like to hear y’all’s opinions on this though