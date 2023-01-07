#3

I can recognize a song I've only heard once before as familiar within a few seconds, sometimes less than a second, even just with a drum or bass. If I know the song any better than that, I can 1) name it instantly and 2) sing along with it nearly perfectly. Separately, I can also kinda generate a countermelody or harmony to a song and sing those sometimes when I'm bored. I also have perfect timing (not perfect pitch sadly) and can keep a beat until my foot falls off. I can subdivide into pretty much any number, and I've memorized the backing part of cups (not with cups, but I can clap in a way that mimics the exact noises and I have it down to the exact beats).

In short, I'm a tenor in choir.



Secondarily and much less interestingly, I'm very good with animals. I have a lot of strong intuition surrounding animal body language and animals tend to really like me, and I'm very good at dog training. Not nearly as cool as... anything I've mentioned other than it, but hey dogs are nice