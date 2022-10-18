Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, What's A Disability Or Difference You Wear Like A Badge?
Ask Pandas

Hey Pandas, What’s A Disability Or Difference You Wear Like A Badge?

For me, it's my anxiety and ADHD. I constantly interjected comments "So neurodivergent of me!" And would feel the self-deprecating jokes come out of my mouth without even thinking. Sometimes it's a good thing. Sometimes it's not. For me, I just need to accept that I can't always act like it's all fine. Mental health is quite important to me, and I think it's so important to not always feel alone!

I am an Alien
I am an Alien
Author, Community member

I am a random person on the internet. I try to do good things, make people laugh, and be myself. Face to face. Online I have no idea what I'm going to do. So, who am I? You tell me. Also, I'm liberal. So don't give me all that conservative racist sexist anti trans homophobic ableist no more abortion trump shit.

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

