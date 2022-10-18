0submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s A Disability Or Difference You Wear Like A Badge?
For me, it's my anxiety and ADHD. I constantly interjected comments "So neurodivergent of me!" And would feel the self-deprecating jokes come out of my mouth without even thinking. Sometimes it's a good thing. Sometimes it's not. For me, I just need to accept that I can't always act like it's all fine. Mental health is quite important to me, and I think it's so important to not always feel alone!
