Hey Pandas, What’s A Commonly Misrepresented Concept That Drives You Crazy?
All misinterpreted concepts that drive you crazy belong here.
Inertia vs Momentum. Momentum is that a body in motion will stay in motion unless acted upon by another force. Inertia is that a body at rest will stay at rest unless acted upon by another force. I see these constantly misused
You can’t shock someone who flatlined back to life, not like in the movies. Only about 2% of people survive flatlining.
Nuclear is pronounced new-clee-ar, not new-kyoo-lar