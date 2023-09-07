All misinterpreted concepts that drive you crazy belong here.

#1

Inertia vs Momentum. Momentum is that a body in motion will stay in motion unless acted upon by another force. Inertia is that a body at rest will stay at rest unless acted upon by another force. I see these constantly misused

Donald Bohn
#2

You can’t shock someone who flatlined back to life, not like in the movies. Only about 2% of people survive flatlining.

polar bear panda
#3

Nuclear is pronounced new-clee-ar, not new-kyoo-lar

A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
