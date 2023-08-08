5submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’re Some Song Lyrics That Describe What You’re Feeling?
*insert witty description*
I just wanna stay in the sun where I find
I know it's hard sometimes
Pieces of peace in the sun's peace of mind
I know it's hard sometimes
Yeah, I think about the end just way too much
But it's fun to fantasize
On my enemies who wouldn't wish who I was
But it's fun to fantasize
- ride, 21 pilots.
Look up from your work, is anyone there?
Look up from your hurt, is anyone there?
Look up from your girl, is anyone there?
Look up from your world and ask "Is anyone there?
- is anyone there? jack stauber.
I know everybody on this island seems so happy on this island, everything is by design.
I know everybody on this island has a role on this island, maybe I can roll with mine.
I can lead with pride, I can make us strong, I’ll be satisfied if I play along, but the voice inside sings a different song. What is wrong with me?
Also, I like to sing this song along with this video: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VO4JPRcQY_g&pp=ygUaaG93IGZhciBpJ2xsIGdvIG9yY2hlc3RyYSA%3D
Day after day, the love turns gray
Like the skin of a dying man
And night after night, we pretend it's all right
But I have grown older, and you have grown colder
And nothing is very much fun any more
And I can feel one of my turns coming on
I feel cold as a razor blade, tight as a tourniquet
Dry as a funeral drum
Pink Floyd "One of my Turns" - The Wall
Warning: It's somewhat long. I would say medium length, but still it's longer than other posts here.
I'm so sick and tired
Of feeling sick and tired
It's not easy, yeah
Said I'm so sick and tired
Of feeling sick and tired
It's not easy, yeah
- I think I'm lost again by Chase Atlantic
Hard to stay awake, I'm so exhausted
Hard to keep a friend, I guess I'm cautious
Hide the pain inside, I don't endorse it
I can't even cry, I guess I'll force it
- I don't like darkness by Chase Atlantic ( again )
Hope you don't regret it
I pushed a lot back but I can't forget it
We never got the credit
Nobody seemed to hear us, but we said it
Neither of us planned it
And for a long time I took it all for granted
I really thought we had it
But at the time it was more than I could manage, so
- You get me so high by The Neighborhood
Dizzy dizzy dizzy dizzy on my mind, can't rewind
Dizzy dizzy dizzy dizzy all the time, that's my life
- Dizzy by Missio
Since this is a post from Amy, I have to include Jack Stauber.
It's far too vapid and aimless. I wanna be painless.( Love solider. I want closure and a dollar for the bus back home. )
- Cupid by Jack Stauber