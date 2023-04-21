Have a party and invite all my friends. Call all the people I love but I don't talk to anymore. Make a will so I know my dog and my art supplies go to someone who will take care of them. Hug my family a million times and remind them how awesome they are.

#2

Drive to my mum's house and hug her, tell her I love her and that it's OK. Get my family and friends over there for some laughs and tell them how much they all mean to me. Make sure my cats get a home and give my stuff away to my 2 brothers.