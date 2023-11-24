1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Were You Obsessed With When You Were A Child?
We were obviously obsessed with something in our childhood. Well, multiple things! Name as many as you like!
This post may include affiliate links.
Im obsessed with stuffed animals and food. I can’t survive without either 🥰
I guess, in some ways you could chalk these up to my autism. When I was a child, I had an obsession with old fashioned potato mashers. Every time my family went some wear, if I saw one of those, I insisted they buy it for me. At one time we had five or six of them in the house. My mom says I used to play with them a lot when I was a kid. Also, the 1984 film Ghostbusters and its theme song. Probably, my all time favorite movie, I used to watch it all the time as a kid, and whenever I did, I used to try and tape the song on a tape recorder. When we got a VCR, I used to tape the cartoon version in the hopes of hearing the song. I even wore out several cassette tapes of the soundtrack simply by listening to the song (and the instrumental version) over and over again. Looking back on it, I guess one of the reasons I liked the song and film was because it served as an escape mechanism for the bullying and emotional abuse I endured as a child.
I guess, in some ways you could chalk these up to my autism. When I was a child, I had an obsession with old fashioned potato mashers. Every time my family went some wear, if I saw one of those, I insisted they buy it for me. At one time we had five or six of them in the house. My mom says I used to play with them a lot when I was a kid. Also, the 1984 film Ghostbusters and its theme song. Probably, my all time favorite movie, I used to watch it all the time as a kid, and whenever I did, I used to try and tape the song on a tape recorder. When we got a VCR, I used to tape the cartoon version in the hopes of hearing the song. I even wore out several cassette tapes of the soundtrack simply by listening to the song (and the instrumental version) over and over again. Looking back on it, I guess one of the reasons I liked the song and film was because it served as an escape mechanism for the bullying and emotional abuse I endured as a child.