1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Worst Or Favorite Moment From The Past Year?
Saying the past year was crazy is an understatement, and I can barely even remember all of it. What was the most memorable moment for you?
This post may include affiliate links.
Best- having a two year old that hadn’t seen me in months come running out to the car as I was pulling in yelling my name! She was so happy to see me. That can really warm your heart.
Worst- having my love of my life ‘snarl’ at me. I had never experienced this from him and made me think our relationship was over.