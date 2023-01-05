Saying the past year was crazy is an understatement, and I can barely even remember all of it. What was the most memorable moment for you?

Best- having a two year old that hadn’t seen me in months come running out to the car as I was pulling in yelling my name! She was so happy to see me. That can really warm your heart.

Worst- having my love of my life ‘snarl’ at me. I had never experienced this from him and made me think our relationship was over.

